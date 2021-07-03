Drep [new] (DREP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6.96 Million

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Drep [new] has a market capitalization of $18.16 million and approximately $6.96 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Drep [new] coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001313 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Drep [new] has traded 33% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00053569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 56.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.92 or 0.00755516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Drep [new] Coin Profile

Drep [new] is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Drep [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Drep [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

