Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $74.77

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.77 and last traded at $74.71, with a volume of 157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.51.

RDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 0.45.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 14.32%. Analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,404,000 after purchasing an additional 184,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

