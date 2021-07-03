DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of DBL opened at $19.89 on Friday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.76.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

