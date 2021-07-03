DopeCoin (DOPE) Trading Up 101.3% Over Last 7 Days

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. DopeCoin has a market capitalization of $525,583.97 and approximately $15,196.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DopeCoin has traded up 101.3% against the US dollar. One DopeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.44 or 0.00402911 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006970 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000549 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000057 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DOPE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

DopeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

