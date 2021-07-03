Donna Gail Yanko Sells 1,056 Shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) VP Donna Gail Yanko sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $10,348.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Donna Gail Yanko also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Donna Gail Yanko sold 1,218 shares of Mexco Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $9,135.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MXC opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62. Mexco Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 million, a PE ratio of 120.58 and a beta of 1.54.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.