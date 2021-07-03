Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Donegal Group Inc. is a regional property-casualty insurance holding company doing business in Mid-Atlantic and Southern states through its insurance subsidiaries: Atlantic States Insurance Company, Southern Heritage Insurance Company, Southern Insurance Company of Virginia, Delaware Atlantic Insurance Company, Pioneer Insurance Company, Ohio and Pioneer Insurance Company, New York. “

Donegal Group stock opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Donegal Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $195.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. Research analysts expect that Donegal Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, Director Richard D. Wampler II sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $186,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,537.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $3,044,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,542,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,459,772.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,230 shares of company stock worth $1,023,878. 10.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Donegal Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,175,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 191,465 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Donegal Group by 164.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 125,695 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Donegal Group in the first quarter valued at $1,117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Donegal Group by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 65,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Donegal Group by 27.4% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 288,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 62,057 shares during the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

