Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC decreased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Dollar General by 44.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Dollar General by 16.2% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,173,000 after purchasing an additional 113,932 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,897,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 293.0% in the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.39.

DG stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.53. 1,081,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,563. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.89. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

