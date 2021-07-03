Dixons Carphone plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Short Interest Update

Dixons Carphone plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the May 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DSITF remained flat at $$1.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90. Dixons Carphone has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.15.

DSITF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut Dixons Carphone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dixons Carphone from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Dixons Carphone Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Norsics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Irelang geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

