Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 17.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Discovery were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BP PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth $457,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Discovery by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,287,000 after buying an additional 60,627 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $31.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885 over the last ninety days. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.32.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

