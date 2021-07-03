Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR) Short Interest Up 50.0% in June

Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Discovery Energy stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. Discovery Energy has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16.
About Discovery Energy
