Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 421,144 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,447,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421,144 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.65% of Element Solutions worth $300,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Shares of ESI opened at $23.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.67.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

