Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 233,752 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,444,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 233,752 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.39% of International Paper worth $294,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in International Paper by 1.6% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 14.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 47,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP opened at $61.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.23. International Paper has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

