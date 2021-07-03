Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,115,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,035 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $259,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,911.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AMP opened at $250.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.82 and a 52-week high of $269.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -570.26 and a beta of 1.68.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.11.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

