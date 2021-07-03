Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 32,806 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,430,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,806 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $303,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Summitry LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $24,633,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after acquiring an additional 212,900 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $1,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Redburn Partners began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Nord/LB downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $948,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,634 shares in the company, valued at $15,573,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total value of $1,104,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,844,019.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 325,892 shares of company stock valued at $76,835,720 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $248.20 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $181.93 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $229.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

