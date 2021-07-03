Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 271 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,153,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of The Boeing worth $293,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after acquiring an additional 607,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Boeing by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,624,760 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $561,857,000 after acquiring an additional 41,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in The Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,062,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $525,370,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.17.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $236.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.72. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.