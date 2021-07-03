Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $284.04 Million Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,773,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146,340 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $284,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 28.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 20,848 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 1.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 13.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 43.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRE opened at $47.81 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $49.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

