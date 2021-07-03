Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $276.19 Million Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,760,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.23% of Bank OZK worth $276,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OZK. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 700.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 36.25%. The firm had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

