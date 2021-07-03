Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,112,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $311,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Biogen by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its position in Biogen by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 162,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,678,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Piper Sandler raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Biogen from $400.00 to $354.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.34.

BIIB stock opened at $348.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $315.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

