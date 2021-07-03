Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 435,352 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,422,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 435,352 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.51% of Alcoa worth $273,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth $57,893,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,218,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,910 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 154.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,100 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth $52,861,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,807 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:AA opened at $37.92 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.49 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $433,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,061.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,639 shares of company stock worth $10,127,456 over the last 90 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

