DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.30.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $72,277,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $36,706,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $36,062,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $35,709,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at about $30,281,000. 28.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $56.09 on Friday. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.52.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

