DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DRH. Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $9.70 on Thursday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 262.15%. The company had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 124,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 134,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 22,029 shares during the period.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.