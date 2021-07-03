Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.79 Per Share

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $3.79 for the quarter.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $98.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.77. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $102.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.