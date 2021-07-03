Dewhurst (LON:DWHT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dewhurst plc (LON:DWHT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,099 ($27.42). Dewhurst shares last traded at GBX 2,099 ($27.42), with a volume of 142 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,032.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £160.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Dewhurst’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

In related news, insider Charles Holroyd acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.65) per share, with a total value of £2,040 ($2,665.27).

About Dewhurst (LON:DWHT)

Dewhurst plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, LCD displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, rail indicators, rail multi-sounder products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching products, and touch panels, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products.

