Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $42.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.19, but opened at $30.15. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Devon Energy shares last traded at $29.82, with a volume of 91,504 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Johnson Rice upgraded Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.99.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

About Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.