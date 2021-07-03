Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the May 31st total of 115,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
DTEGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Maxim Group raised Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Deutsche Telekom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.
Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.66. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.