Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the May 31st total of 115,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DTEGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Maxim Group raised Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Deutsche Telekom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.66. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.