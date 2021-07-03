Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $76.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Post AG provides logistics services primarily in Germany, Europe, America, Asia Pacific and Other regions. The company’s operating segment consists of Post-eCommerce-Parcel; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight and Supply Chain. The PeP division provides mail products, advertising mail, press products, import/export, philately and postbus services as well as eCommerce-parcel services. Express division offers courier and express services. Global Forwarding Freight division provides transports goods by rail, road, air and sea; full, part and less than truckload freight services and intermodal transport services. Supply Chain division provides supply chain logistics solutions which include warehousing, distribution, managed transport, value-added services and supply chain management and consulting services; business process outsourcing and marketing communications solutions. Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Bonn, Germany. “

DPSGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $69.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $70.05.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 5.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

