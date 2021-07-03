Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €152.42 ($179.31).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €171.00 ($201.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Shares of DB1 stock traded up €1.15 ($1.35) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €147.80 ($173.88). 364,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The company has a 50 day moving average of €139.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.77. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 52 week high of €170.15 ($200.18). The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.32.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.