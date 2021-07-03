Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target to $43.00

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

SMPL opened at $37.51 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

