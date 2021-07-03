Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) to Hold

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNPQY. HSBC raised BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Erste Group raised BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BNP Paribas to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNPQY opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.32. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $35.31.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $14.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.