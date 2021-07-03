Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DROOF. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deliveroo currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DROOF opened at $5.24 on Friday. Deliveroo has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $5.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

