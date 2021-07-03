Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Director Steven A. J. Salamon Buys 5,000 Shares

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Director Steven A. J. Salamon purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.56 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Delcath Systems stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.15). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 1,551.65% and a negative return on equity of 173.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Delcath Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 112,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,559,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $6,301,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $889,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,815,000. Institutional investors own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

