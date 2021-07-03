Dego Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.67 Million (DEGO)

Dego Finance (CURRENCY:DEGO) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Dego Finance has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Dego Finance has a market cap of $38.76 million and approximately $10.67 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dego Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $4.50 or 0.00013023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dego Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00054027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018274 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 439% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.26 or 0.00758452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Dego Finance Profile

Dego Finance (CRYPTO:DEGO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. The official website for Dego Finance is dego.finance . Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

Buying and Selling Dego Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dego Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dego Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dego Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dego Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dego Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.