Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $436.00 to $444.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Deckers Outdoor traded as high as $389.85 and last traded at $388.97, with a volume of 370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $384.07.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DECK. Cowen increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.47.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $340.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

