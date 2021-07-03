De Burgreen Maria Cervantes Sells 8,015 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 8,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

De Burgreen Maria Cervantes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 12,268 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $308,294.84.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.66. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.08.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KTOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

