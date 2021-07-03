DCC plc (LON:DCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DCC plc (LON:DCC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,173.50 ($93.72).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DCC from GBX 7,572 ($98.93) to GBX 7,763 ($101.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get DCC alerts:

LON:DCC traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 5,950 ($77.74). The stock had a trading volume of 95,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,630. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,104.96. The company has a market capitalization of £5.87 billion and a PE ratio of 20.06. DCC has a one year low of GBX 4,943 ($64.58) and a one year high of GBX 7,204 ($94.12). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 107.85 ($1.41) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from DCC’s previous dividend of $51.95. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. DCC’s payout ratio is 0.50%.

In other news, insider Mark Breuer purchased 3,500 shares of DCC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,145 ($80.28) per share, with a total value of £215,075 ($280,996.86). Also, insider Kevin Lucey sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,059 ($79.16), for a total value of £137,539.30 ($179,695.98).

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.