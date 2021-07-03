DAOBet (BET) Trading 48.4% Higher This Week

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $512,647.26 and $145.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAOBet has traded up 48.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,588.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $510.38 or 0.01475598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.15 or 0.00425447 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00085798 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004011 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000169 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

