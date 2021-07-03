Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Dana in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Get Dana alerts:

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,209,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dana by 916.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Dana by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,399,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,378,000 after acquiring an additional 77,087 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 16.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 78,554 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 23.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dana during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $23.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.88. Dana has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.