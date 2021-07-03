Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Short Interest Up 50.6% in June

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,351,800 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the May 31st total of 897,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.2 days.

DDAIF opened at $90.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $49.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.56 billion. Daimler had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Equities analysts predict that Daimler will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

