Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Short Interest Up 50.6% in June

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,351,800 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the May 31st total of 897,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.2 days.
DDAIF opened at $90.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00.
Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $49.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.56 billion. Daimler had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Equities analysts predict that Daimler will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.
About Daimler
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.
