CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives $10.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTMX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

CTMX opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $10.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 90.87%. The firm had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $704,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $43,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

