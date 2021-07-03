CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 8.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 29.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth $492,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth $914,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 18.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 682,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,215,000 after purchasing an additional 106,327 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on CONE. TD Securities dropped their price objective on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CyrusOne stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,114. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.43, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.42. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.05.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

