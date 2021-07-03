CyberMiles Price Tops $0.0107 (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 19.4% against the dollar. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $8.59 million and $1.22 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00054518 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.32 or 0.00405800 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,572.60 or 0.99984536 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00034227 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006875 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00008030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00011386 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

