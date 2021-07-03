CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 214,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,760,411 shares.The stock last traded at $83.02 and had previously closed at $83.44.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.47.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $108.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,201 shares of company stock valued at $27,864,172 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

