CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 992,339 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 49,765 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $74,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 335,201 shares of company stock worth $27,864,172. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.47.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $82.43 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $108.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.17.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

