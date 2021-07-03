CVF Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:CNVT) Short Interest Down 25.0% in June

CVF Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:CNVT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of CVF Technologies stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06. CVF Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.10.
CVF Technologies Company Profile
