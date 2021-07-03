CVF Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:CNVT) Short Interest Down 25.0% in June

CVF Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:CNVT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CVF Technologies stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06. CVF Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.10.

Get CVF Technologies alerts:

CVF Technologies Company Profile

CVF Technologies Corporation engages in the investment, development, and management of early stage private companies that operate in the environmental technology sector in the United States and Canada. The company, through its interests in Xylodyne Corporation, develops proprietary technology relating to electric vehicles.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for CVF Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVF Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.