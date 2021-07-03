Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.21.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CWK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of CWK stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $17.32. The company had a trading volume of 929,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $19.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO W Brett White sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $57,850.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,294,235 shares in the company, valued at $23,360,941.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 3,489,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $64,761,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,577,860 shares of company stock valued at $66,423,287 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 209.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 19,938 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 63.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 14,830 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

