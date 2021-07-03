Curated Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,613 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 316.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 62,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 47,328 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 82.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,914,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,811,000 after purchasing an additional 864,955 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 11.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 16,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 47,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $3,212,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,485,147 shares of company stock worth $104,491,521 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $72.80 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.31.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

