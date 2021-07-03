Curated Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 71.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 9,669 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.68.

LVS stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.42. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.44.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

