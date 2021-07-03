Curated Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $43,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,399 shares of company stock worth $1,267,962. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $201.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.72. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $201.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

