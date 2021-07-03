Cunning Capital Partners LP Buys Shares of 13,150 The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,000. The Cooper Companies comprises 3.1% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COO traded up $4.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $407.75. 209,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.60 and a 12-month high of $415.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $391.86.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on COO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.79.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

