Cunning Capital Partners LP Acquires New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,275 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000. The Boeing accounts for about 1.0% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 21.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in The Boeing by 665.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 329,651 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,565,000 after acquiring an additional 286,589 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing stock traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.68. 15,722,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,900,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.72. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.17.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

